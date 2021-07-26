Karnataka: Yediyurappa To Continue As Caretaker CM, BJP Likely To Pick Successor In A Week

In a key development following Yediyurappa's resignation, sources have informed Republic TV that he has been asked to continue as the Karnataka Chief Minister. According to reports, BS Yediyurappa has been asked to do so till the party finds and announces a successor. The senior BJP leader and strongman tendered his resignation after the completion of two years of the BJP government in the state.

'New name to be announced in a week': Sources

Amid the high octane developments in Karnataka, sources have also informed that the BJP will rush a team of observers to the state while Yediyurappa serves as its caretaker Chief Minister. The decision for the new Chief Ministerial name is expected to be announced in a week, sources added. The decision will be taken by the party's central and state leadership.

'Nobody pressurised me to resign': BS Yediyurappa

Addressing the media, the Karnataka Chief Minister remarked that no one pressurised him to resign and that he did so himself in order to ensure that someone else takes over as the CM. Moreover, he has also assured that he will work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. In a key development, Yediyurappa also revealed that he had not suggested a name to the party as his successor. Moreover, he has also assured that the party will works under the new CM that will be selected under the saffron party's high command.

Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after completion of 2 years of govt. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given name of anyone who should succeed me: Outgoing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/AQvGmDQYbP — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100% and my supporters will also give their 100%. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction: Outgoing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/1CTEhAqxvG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda for granting him the opportunity to serve as the CM of Karnataka for two years. In addition, he also thanked the people of Karnataka and his constituency. Moreover, he also revealed that his decision to quit as the CM was made two days ago.

I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP chief JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity to serve Karnataka for two years. I also thank the people of Karnataka & my constituency. I decided to resign 2 days back. The Governor has accepted my resignation: BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/26XVBH0hwq — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

BS Yediyurappa tenders resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation. He had earlier informed that he will follow the high command's decision and resign if needed. The Karnataka CM also informed that he has been tasked with strengthing the party. The big developments in Karnataka politics took shape in January, days after the reshuffling of Karnataka's cabinet. Yediyurappa had reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios.

Senior BJP ministers had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees thereby leading to discontent in the BJP's Karnataka unit. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath also alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', repeatedly predicting a change in leadership. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress and JDS.