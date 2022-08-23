Amid the recent faceoff between BJP and Congress in Karnataka, a Savarkar Rath Yatra will be flagged off by ex-Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Mysore on Tuesday. Organised by the Veer Savarkar Pratishtana, this yatra will commence at 11 am from the Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple located close to the northern gate of the Mysore Palace. Reacting to this, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sankara Guha downplayed the significance of this event and dubbed it as another attempt by BJP to polarise the electorate.

Congress spokesperson Sankara Guha remarked, "We are not against Savarkar. Let them hold it. I would rather ask them to hold a yatra on development. But unfortunately, they have nothing more to say. There is zero development. The state has gone back by 10-15 years. There is misappropriation. This is a 40% government. I am not saying this. The contractor association said this. They can try their best to communally cause tensions and polarise. Certainly, the people of the state are more intelligent. I am sure they won't fall for their agenda."

Commenting on Congress workers burning the posters of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in Vijayapura, he noted, "When you speak about Bijapur, someone has done it there. Has the party given any dictum? Has it given anything in writing? The president of our party has steered clear of this controversy."

Taking a swipe at BJP over Yediyurappa flagging off the Savarkar march, Guha opined, "Yediyurappa is one of the tallest leaders in Karnataka that we have today. They sidelined him as much as possible and insulted him. Inspite of that owing to his loyalty, he has been put there and as compensation, they have put him in the Parliamentary Board."

Row over Veer Savarkar's contribution

There have been multiple protests and clashes over posters of Veer Savarkar in Karnataka. Though Congress has consistently lampooned him, it had a radically different stance at the time of his demise on February 26, 1966. Several top leaders such as the then PM Indira Gandhi herself praised him. On August 21, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stressed that the debate over Savarkar's role must not translate into law and order issues.