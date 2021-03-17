Karnataka's Panchamasali Lingayats Call Off Quota Stir On CM Yediyurappa's 6-month Request

The Panchamasali Lingayats called off their agitation demanding inclusion in the 2A reservation category after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa assured the sub-sect that their issues would be addressed in a constitutional and legal manner and sought six months time for the same. The sub-sect, led by Panchamasali seer J Mruthyunjaya Swami, staged a rally in February demanding the dominant sub-sect of the Lingayats to be moved from 3B to 2A in the reservation category which would ensure 15% reservation for the members of the sub-sect in employment and education. On Monday, CM Yediyurappa informed the Legislative Assembly that the demands of the Panchamasali Lingayats would be met adequately and sought six months time for the same.

Following CM Yediyurappa's assurance, Panchamasali Lingayat seers called off their protest against the state government. Panchamasali community pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami made the announcement on Monday. The announcement came even as BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal threatened to scale up the agitation against the government and went on to slam CM Yediyurappa, terming his family 'corrupt'. The demands of the Panchamasli sub-sect are being looked into by a three-member panel headed by a retired High Court judge that was formed on March 10 along with the state’s backward classes commission that is also studying the reservation demands of the Lingayat sub-sect.

Panchamasali Lingayats threaten to lay seige to Vidhana Soudha

Earlier in February, Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami had threatened to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru if the ruling BJP did not withdraw the show cause notice issued to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The BJP MLA was served the show cause notice by the BJP high command for his controversial statements against CM Yediyurappa. Along with Yatnal and Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, the Panchamasali seers were set to complete a 465-km long march from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru.

The Panchamasali pontiff took a jibe at CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra and alleged his hand behind the show cause notice served to MLA Yatnal. Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami warned the BJP of gheraoing the Vidhana Soudha on reaching Bengaluru if the notice was not withdrawn and alleged that it was an attempt to stop their movement. Hailing Yatnal and Kashappanavar as two pillars of the movement, the Panchamasali seer said that the community will stand by the leaders and will not allow pressure to be exerted on them. Panchamasali is the biggest sub-sect in the Lingayat community while CM Yediyurappa belongs to the Banajiga sub-sect.