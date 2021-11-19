Kartarpur Corridor Reopened For 'faith' Of Sikh Community, Not Elections: MoS Som Parkash

Som Parkash, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reopened the Kartarpur Corridor with the Sikh community's sentiments in mind, refuting claims that the government did so in order to attract voters impacted by the farmers' protest ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls. The Union Minister told ANI on Thursday, November 18, that the decision was made in response to public opinion and requests.

"There are people's sentiments, wishes and faith, and the decision of opening of the corridor has been taken keeping all this in mind. As far as the elections are concerned, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the largest number of members in the world and we will fight 117 seats and win the election comfortably," he said.

Union Minister Som Parkash expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Som Parkash went on to say that he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister thanking them on behalf of Punjab. "Many people wished to visit the corridor. A delegation from Punjab including Ashwani Sharma and the chief minister has also gone today (Thursday). As far as Navjot Singh Sidhu is concerned, he has not gone today. When he gets the permission, he will go then," the Minister told ANI.

Kartarpur corridor reopened on November 17

The Kartarpur corridor, which leads to one of Pakistan's holiest Sikh sites, reopened on Wednesday, November 17. The corridor connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab, where Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev immortal remains are buried. The corridor opened two days before Gurpurab, which is the birthday of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. The corridor was forced to close in March 2020, just four months after it opened to pilgrims, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As for now, all pilgrims must have a current COVID-19 vaccine certificate and a recent negative RT-PCR report to visit the holy shrine. The decision to reopen the corridor comes just months before the Punjab polls in 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted, "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: ANI / PTI