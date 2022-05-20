Karti Chidambaram Asked To Join Probe In Chinese Visa Scam Case Within 16hrs Of His Return

In the latest development, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram has withdrawn a plea seeking anticipatory bail plea in the alleged 'bribe for visa' case after a Delhi Court asked him to join the investigation within 16 hours after coming back to India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that the plea was not maintainable at this stage. The Court said that in case Karti needs to be arrested, then three days of time shall be given.

The CBI had registered a case against Karti Chidambaram, his chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, then the associate vice president of thermal power plant Talwandi Sabo Power, Bell Tools Limited, and unknown public servants in connection with a Rs 50 Lakh alleged bribery case for clearing visas of Chinese nationals working at Punjab's Talwandi Sobo Power Ltd during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The bribery incident reportedly took place in 2011 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

According to CBI FIR, Makharia approached the Congress MP through his close associate Bhaskararaman. "They devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company's plant) by granting permission to reuse 263 project visas allotted to the said Chinese company's officials," an official told PTI.

A special type of visa called a Project visa were introduced in 2010 for the power and steel sector for which detailed guidelines were issued during P Chidambaram's tenure as the home minister but there was no condition for the reissue of project visas, the FIR alleged.

Delhi court sends Karti Chidambaram's CA to 4-day CBI custody

On Thursday, a Delhi court handed over S Bhaskararaman to the CBI for four day's custodial interrogation in the alleged 'bribe for visa' case.

Special CBI Judge Prashant Kumar passed the order noting that the probe was at its initial stage, and the accused was required to be quizzed.