Karti Chidambaram Questioned For 2nd Day While His Supporters Protest Outside CBI Office

At a time when Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day in a row to answer queries in connection to the alleged Chinese visa scam case, he was stormed with media questions outside the CBI office.

Answering media questions, he remarked that "there has been a gross breach of parliamentary privilege" and claimed that his parliamentary committee papers which pertain to the Information Technology Committee were taken during the search operations.

"These are the notes which I have made before the witnesses and I want to question the agency regarding it as nobody has the right to take the papers", he added.

Further providing information on his interrogation, Karti Chidambaram also informed that he asked general questions regarding his name, address, and other details. He also added that his multiple visits to the CBI office are a regular thing and there is no such thing. "It is their privilege to call me and it is my duty to go", he said.

Notably, Karti Chidambaram has also written a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over the breach of his Parliamentary privilege during the recent CBI searches at his residences. Claiming that the CBI seized highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers concerning to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, the Congress leader further stated these actions were interference with his duties as a Parliamentarian.

'BJP government trying to distract the attention of people': Karti Chidambaram's supporters

On the other hand, while the Lok Sabha MP appeared for interrogation for the second day on Friday, many of his supporters were seen protesting outside the CBI office in Delhi alleging that the government is trying to divert the attention of the people from real issues and instead is harassing Congress leaders.

Speaking to Republic, one of the protesters said that the unemployment rate is rising in the country while prices of fuel and diesel are also on a rise whereas the BJP government is doing nothing just trying to divert the tension from the real issue and harassing Congress leaders.

"They are putting false cases on our leaders. We will carry out a protest in Tamil Nadu. The BJP government wants to take revenge on our finance minister and his son. This is totally a political vendetta", he added.



Image: Republic