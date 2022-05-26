Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi for questioning in connection with the Chinese visa scam case. Upon arrival at the CBI headquarters ahead of his quizzing, Chidambaram refuted all allegations against him and proclaimed that it was all cases filed against him were “bogus.” The Sivaganga MP made the aforesaid statement after Republic TV confronted him ahead of his interrogation.

Republic TV confronted Chidambaram as he arrived at the CBI headquarters ahead of his interrogation and questioned him over the Chinese visa scam. Speaking to Republic TV about the cases filed against him, Karti Chidambaram asserted that the cases were all false and that he was being politically victimised. “These are all bogus cases against me,” Chidambaram stated.

“Every case against me gets more and more bogus. These are all bogus cases. One is bogus, the other is more bogus, this is the most bogus case,” the Congress MP said while replying to Republic’s query on the Chinese visa scam case. “I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a Visa,” he further added.

‘If this is not witch hunt, then what is’: Chidambaram

“I have given my statement. This is all politics of victimisation and harassment,” Karti Chidambaram further said while dismissing the cases filed against him. Meanwhile, Republic also accessed the statement released by Karti Chidambaram regarding the case. In a release dated May 24, the Congress leader said that he was being targeted by the Centre. “The Central government is using agencies against me on fabricated charges,” he said. “I deny all allegations by the CBI, they are ludicrous. Government agencies have become single party machinery. All of this is political vendetta. If this is not harassment and witch hunt, then what is” Chidambaram asked in his statement. Notably, the CBI had earlier arrested Karti Chidambaram’s Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the visa bribe case.

Chinese Visa scam case

The CBI registered a case against Karti Chidambaram for accepting bribes to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals. As per the FIR, Rs 50 lakh was being paid as a bribe to Karti Chidambaram and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab.

According to the CBI, the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule. A TSPL executive had sought re-issuance of project visas for 263 Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh allegedly changed hands, according to the CBI FIR. The incident reportedly took place in 2011 when Karti Chidambaram’s father P Chidambaram was the union home minister.

