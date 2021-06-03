Karunanidhi 98th Birth Anniversary: Stalin Launches New Schemes In Memory Of DMK Patriarch

On Karunanidhi's 98th birth anniversary, Tamil Nady Chief Minister and the late politician's son MK Stalin flagged off a slew of new welfare schemes that will be distributed among the public as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

As the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) celebrates the 98th birth anniversary of party founder M Karunanidhi who passed away on August 7, 2018, due to age-related illnesses, Tamil Nadu chief minister and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin along with other party leaders visited his father's memorial in Chennai and paid tributes. In a message posted on the DMK's Twitter handle, Stalin said, "Celebrating the birthday of the artist who is indelibly imprinted on our hearts."

What welfare schemes did Stalin launch today?

A key announcement was the launch of a 500-bed multi-speciality hospital in south Chennai, a Kalaignar memorial library in Madurai worth Rs 70 crore and a Rs 30 crore paddy procurement and storage facility in Tiruvarur.

Stalin also announced the construction of "dream houses" for renowned writers and contributors in Tamil who are recipients of prestigious national awards such as the Sahitya Akademi. Additionally, Rs 5,000 incentive would be given to over 1.7 lakh police personnel employed in the State and Rs 25lakh will be given to families of police staff who have lost their lives on COVID duty, for their tireless efforts during COVID-19.

In a key move, Stalin also kicked off the second-phase distribution of Rs 2,000 to all ration cardholders in the State and promised Rs 4,000 to all temple priests and workers who do not have an assured monthly stipend. Rs 10 lakh financial aid promised to frontline workers including journalists who lost their lives to COVID-19. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government launched a kit containing 14 grocery items under the ‘Chief Minister in your constituency’ scheme today.

What items are given under Stalin's grocery kit scheme?

1 KG 500 GRAMS 250 GRAMS 100 GRAMS Wheat Pulses Peanuts Mustard Salt Sugar Tamarind Cumin Semolina Turmeric and Chilli powder

How many times did Karunanidhi serve as Tamil Nadu CM?

Karunanidhi contested in 12 Assembly polls and had personally until his demise in 2018 never lost a single election. He entered the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly at the age of 33, representing the Kulithalai constituency and has since served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1969-1971, 1971-1976, 1989-1991, 1996-2001 and finally during 2006-2011.

Karunanidhi's involvement in Tamil film industry

Karunanidhi's affinity and knowledge in literature was also widely regarded as a strength that propelled him and his friend-turned-competitor MG Ramachandran. He is known to have extensively worked in the Tamil film industry and has either penned dialogues or written the screenplay for over over 60 films from 1947 all the way up to 2011.

Karunanidhi has worked on films as a lyricist for nearly 10 films and penned more than 100 books of prose and poetry, which include Sanga Thamizh, Thirukkural Urai, Ponnar Sankar, Romapuri Pandian, Thenpandi Singam, Vellikizhamai, Nenjukku Needhi, Iniyavai Irubathu and Kuraloviam.