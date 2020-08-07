DMK's MK Stalin Pays Tribute To Karunanidhi On 2nd Death Anniversary

DMK President MK Stalin and party's MP Kanimozhi on Friday paid tribute at the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, on his second death anniversary.

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin and party's MP Kanimozhi pay tribute at the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, on his second death anniversary today. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/lYHxggsgPR — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

'Let us combine our efforts'

On the eve of former CM M Karunanidhi's second death anniversary, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Thursday asked his party men to work hard to bring it back to power. In an open letter, he remembered all the landmark initiatives undertaken by Karunanidhi as CM of Tamil Nadu for the State's welfare and progress.

At a time when the country's federal system is under threat, the rights of states being taken away, the welfare schemes of the common people being snatched away and some divisive forces are indulging in diversionary tactics, we need the presence of Kalaignar amidst us, like never before. As doctors stress the need for individuals to strengthen one's immunity system during a pandemic, we need to create our own immune system to overcome these challenges, Stalin said.

"With Kalaignar's achievements and hard work as our guiding spirits, let us combine our efforts to work for the party to bring it back to power to ensure people's welfare," he added.

DMK suspends MLA for praising PM Modi

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the DMK suspended its MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the party and relieved him of party posts a day after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met BJP president J P Nadda.

READ | Stalin seeks support of top national leaders on OBC reservation

The Dravidian party also sent the legislator a show-cause notice asking him why he should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party. DMK chief M K Stalin, in a party release, said, "DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member Ku Ka Selvam is relieved from the posts effective today."

READ | Tamil Nadu: DMK's Stalin slams ruling govt over the new COVID death data, seeks apology

The party president said Selvam was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute and his explanation has been sought. During his visit to Delhi On Tuesday, Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, praised PM Modi for good governance and extended his best wishes to him for efforts to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

READ | Tuticorin custodial deaths: DMK chief Stalin alleges 'CM ordered CBI probe under pressure'

Amid speculation that he was set to join the saffron party, Selvam had denied it and maintained he was in the national capital to meet Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to seek projects for his constituency. He said he utilised the opportunity to meet Nadda and urged him to develop Rameswaram and the places associated with Lord Ram, on a par with Ayodhya.

READ | DMK's MK Stalin says power bill against federalism, tells PM Modi to halt move

(With PTI inputs)

Karunanidhi death anniversary: DMK's Stalin pays tribute; appeals party cadre to work hard