Karuvannur Bank Fraud: ED Raids Residence, Offices Of CPI(M) MLA AC Moideen In Thrissur

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday raided the CPI(M) MLA and former Kerala minister AC Moideen's home and office in Vadakkencherry, Thrissur, in connection with a Rs 300 crore embezzlement case related to the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank. ED sleuths also raided the residences of a few others suspected to be benamis of the leader.

The raids, in connection with the alleged embezzlement found by the state crime branch, began at 7am on Tuesday by 12 ED officials.

Apart from searches being conducted at the house of the minister, the house of Satish, who runs a money transfer company in Kolazhy is also being searched. It has been alleged that a few of Moideen's relatives were connected with the bank fraud.

Earlier, Ramakrishnan, the father of the first accused, TR Sunilkumar, who is in jail, had demanded that the role of former CPM area secretary and former district secretariat member CK Chandran and Moideen be investigated in connection with the case.

Sunilkumar was the secretary of Karuvannur Bank. Ramakrishnan said that his son only signed the files on which the governing body took decisions.

Ramakrishnan had alleged that the decision was taken to give loans to applicants without proper documentation and collateral merely based on party affiliation with the knowledge of these leaders.

Refuting the accusations, Kunnamkulam MLA Moideen expressed shock about why such allegations were being levelled at him.

Moideen is reportedly cooperating with the ED officials conducting the raids, which were reportedly conducted suddenly even without informing the police. Local sources said that the ED officials reached Moideen’s home when he was about to leave his residence.