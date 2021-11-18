People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti called on the people of Jammu to 'be a bridge' and maintain a strong bond with Kashmir that is 'drifting' away due to the ruling BJP government's "strong-arm tactics."

The former chief minister said she would continue her peaceful struggle for the restoration of the special status that was enjoyed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir until August 2019.

"Today Kashmir is in pain. The wound has further worsened and Kashmir is drifting away from us," Mufti said while interacting with a group of lawyers in Jammu.

Without naming the BJP, she said those who say that everything has been set right in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 are making false claims as nothing has changed on the ground.

"I am feeling it (Kashmir is drifting away). The anger among the people of Kashmir is growing with each passing day and they are depressed," said Mufti, raking up another controversy.

Asking the people of Jammu to maintain a bridge with Kashmir, she invoked the thoughts of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, "who wished to see J&K becoming a peace bridge between India and Pakistan. But unfortunately the region has turned into a tug of war between the two countries," she said.

"I request the people of Jammu to stand up and not let Kashmir go. You think where will it go? When the hearts are broken and you stop attending an ailing part of the body, it is ultimately lost," she said.

Referring to the recent Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar, she said three civilians were killed and their families were denied permission to perform their last rights.

"Kashmiris did not change overnight. They were the same people who preferred democratic and secular India over Pakistan during partition. We joined hands with Mahatma Gandhi's India and not his assassin Nathuram Godse's India," she said, adding "some forces are hell bent to turn Gandhi's India into Godse's India, but we will not allow it to happen and will resist it in every nook and corner of the nation."

Mufti said Article 370 was given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the constitution to safeguard the identity of the Dogras, Kashmiris and Ladakhis. "We will take it back without using the means of hooliganism, stones, guns and bullets. We are talking about peaceful ways to get it back," she said.

Mufti reiterates demand for dialogue with Pakistan

Referring to her speech in the all-party meeting with Prime Minister in Delhi in June, the PDP leader asked, "Why is BJP getting angry when I talk about Article 370 and the need for dialogue with Pakistan?"

"Article 370 was given to us by the constitution of the country and we cannot seek its return from any other country," she said, asking people of Jammu to remain cautious against the elements who are propagating against them in the region.

"My father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) used to say that BJP is a nationalist party and can go for any sacrifice. However, they sacrificed J&K which is the crown of India, for votes and made the lives of the people miserable," she alleged.

(With inputs from agency)