Kashmir Files Row: MoS Jitendra Singh Slams Congress; Kerala LoP Says 'No Idea Of Tweet'

Doubling down and downplaying the 1990 Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley, Congress Kerala on Monday, asserted that 'it stands by every fact it tweeted'. Clarifying why it had removed the first tweet, it blamed the BJP for communalising it and taking it out of context. Urging people to respect 'all Kashmiris who have made sacrifices', Congress blamed BJP for denying the repatriation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Congress double downs on Kashmiri Pandits' claim

We stand by every single fact in yesterday's tweet thread about the #KashmiriPandits issue. However, we've removed a part of the thread, seeing BJP hate factory taking it out of context and using it for their communal propaganda.



We'll continue to speak out the truth. (1/3) — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 14, 2022

However, Congress LoP VD Satheesan, on Kerala said "We don't have any idea about that (tweet). Kerala Congress or UDF in Kerala never discussed such a matter on this film on any platform. I'll check with the concerned authority. We'll enquire & take action."

Slamming the controversy, Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh - a Kashmiri Hindu himself - said, "Kashmiri Pandit community was made to leave their homes in the most painful condition. History witness to the fact that all this was a cumulative outcome of a series of Congress blunders beginning from what's now recorded as infamous Nehruvian blunders". Many BJP leaders like Amit Malviya and BL Santhosh has accused Congress of attempting to whitewash the tragedy.

Congress stirs controversy over Kashmir Files

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie on Sunday, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet. Many Twitter users have questioned if Rahul Gandhi - who is a Kerala MP - endorsed this view.

In a series of tweets, Congress claimed that then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man under whose rule Pandits were driven out of the Valley. Pointing out that BJP continued to support the VP Singh govt till 1990, Congress claimed that the UPA govt had built 5,242 tenements for Pandits in Jammu and provided one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family. It also blamed BJP of engineering a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country over the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya during the migration, adding that the Pandits’ issue suited BJP’s propaganda to create a fake outrage for electoral gain.

About Kashmir Files

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. In 1990, over 350,000 Pandits escaped from the Valley after a message was issued by terrorists over loudspeakers from mosques and on the streets - 'Convert to Islam, leave the land or die'.