Kashmir Pandits Slam Mufti For Defending Nadav Lapid's Remarks On 'The Kashmir Files'

After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti backed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's comments on The Kashmir Files, and said that 'diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth,' Kashmiri Pandits have now slammed Mufti, saying that she is equally 'responsible for the genocide'. They also claimed the incident at IFFI was orchestrated by her as she lost her political ground, and it does not matter what the filmmaker and Mufti say, but the reality cannot be hidden.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted supporting Nadav Lapid's comments on The Kashmir Files

Yesterday she tweeted, "Finally someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims esp Kashmiris & widen the gulf between Pandits & Muslims. Sad that diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth."

At the valedictory ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India on Monday, Lapid called 'The Kashmir Files' a "vulgar" and "propaganda movie."

However, his remarks were condemned widely. The director of the movie "The Kashmir Files", Vivek Agnihotri challenged that he would quit filmmaking if anyone proves that any scene or dialogue of the film is false.

"I don't know how anyone can use the word 'vulgar'. The killing of our Air Force commandos, was that 'propaganda'? I challenge everybody to prove one scene, dialogue, or event in the film that is not 100% true I'll stop making films. If you cannot prove then stop this fake narrative against India and Hindus", he added.

Actor Anupam Kher, who played a major role in the film, also attacked Lapid, saying, "If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active,"

"I apologise for the speech which was a private opinion," said Isreal's Consul General to India, Kobbi Shoshani, clarifying that Nadav Lapid's comments in any way have nothing to do with the state of Isreal officially or unofficially.