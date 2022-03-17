'Kashmiri Pandits Exodus Occurred Due To Congress': Sushil Pandit Slams Digvijaya Singh

Activist Sushil Pandit issued a sharp retort to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday urging the party to give up on its 'vice' against the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community. On Wednesday, March 16, Singh had waded into the discourse on The Kashmir Files, saying that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened when the Congress was in Opposition.

"Congress not only lies but also deceives. Kashmiri pandits exodus occurred due to Congress. VP Singh's government came to power in January 1990. The first attack on a Kashmiri pandit in Kashmir took place in 1988. Tika Lal Taploo was also attacked in 1989. All this happened before VP Singh's government. It is not right for senior Congress leaders to lie on this issue. Congress must give up on this vice. How long will it keep blaming others?" Sushil Pandit asked.

Hitting out at Digvijaya Singh, Pandit remarked that the leader was the same man who launched a book on the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and called them RSS' doing. "He is the same man who hugged Zakir naik and called him "Messiah of peace". Bhupesh Baghel, Digvijaya Singh, Randeep Surjewala are all alike. They didn't open their mouths on this issue. Now they talk about "the whole truth" on Kashmir? These people are part of the party which snatches away the rights of Hindus," he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader had written, "The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened when the Congress was in opposition. The Janata Dal government of Vishwanath Pratap Singh was supported by the BJP. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sahab was the Home Minister. Jagmohan Ji was the Governor."

He further added, "Then why are you cursing Congress? Because BJP and Modi are afraid of Congress. The only objective is to bake political bread by spreading hatred in the country. Hate breeds violence and creates unrest in the country. Have you ever thought about those Hindus who are earning a livelihood in Muslim countries?"

कश्मीरी पंडितों का पलायन हुआ तब कॉंग्रेस विपक्ष में थी। विश्वनाथ प्रताप सिंह की जनता दल की सरकार को भाजपा का समर्थन था।मुफ़्ती मोहम्मद सईद साहब गृह मंत्री थे।जगमोहन जी राज्यपाल थे।



फिर कॉंग्रेस को क्यों कोस रहे है? क्योंकि भाजपा और मोदी कॉंग्रेस से डरती है।देश में नफ़रत फैला कर राजनीतिक रोटियों सेंकना एक मात्र उद्देश्य है।

नफ़रत से हिंसा पनपती है और देश में अशांति फैलती है।

जो हिंदू, मुस्लिम देशों में रोज़ी रोटी कमा रहे हैं उनके बारे में आपने कभी सोचा क्या? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 16, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

While the film is receiving accolades for its realistic portrayal of the horrific events of the 90s, the Opposition parties have accused it of creating a 'rift' between communities. Responding to critics in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, director Vivek Agnihotri said, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is."

He added, "We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."