'Kashmiri Pandits Should Be Shifted To Jammu': Ghulam Nabi Azad Says 'safety Important'

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Kashmiri Pandit employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government should be transferred and sent to the Jammu region temporarily till the situation improves in Kashmir. He said that the safety of Kashmir Pandits is more important than employment.

"The government should transfer Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu and transfer them back only when the situation improves...Safety is most important," Azad said.

He stated that if his party comes to power in the Union Territory then they will transfer the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community to Jammu until the situation improves.

Parties in J&K back Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra employees' demands for relocation from Kashmir

Major political parties in the Union Territory, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have openly supported the demands of Kashmir Pandit and Dogra employees for "relocation" from the Kashmir region amid targeted killing.

The National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party and others hit out at the J&K administration over the "step-motherly" treatment of protesting employees for the past eight months.

LT Governor Manoj Sinha's recent remarks that Kashmir Pandits will not be paid salaries if they do attend their duty and reserved category (Dogra) employees canned to transferred to Jammu evoked a sharp reaction from the political parties.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said that Kashmir Pandits cannot be made sacrificial goats. "Let me tell you we will not allow you to become sacrificial goats. You cannot perform duties in such a situation."

Congress leader Hira Lal Pandita said that the party will make it the main issue when its Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reaches the Union Territory early next year.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi must call an all-party meeting on this issue. Don't make Kashmiri Pandits sacrificial lambs if you can't provide security to them. Kashmiri Pandit employees shouldn't be forced to return and resume duties in the Valley."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has also come out in support of these employees. "If there is a threat even to one life, it is better to save that life even if it means closing down a dozen offices," he said.