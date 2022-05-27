Kaushal Kishore Backs PM Modi's Remarks On Dynasty Politics; 'Wrong For Country'

In sync with PM Modi's 'Pariwarwaadi' remarks, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore slammed the dynasty politics and said those who get importance due to family connections don't do anything right for the country. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad said that dynastic parties are only concerned only on how a single-family can stay in power and “loot as much as they can.”

Kaushal Kishore told Republic, "People working in the party should get preference. It is wrong to give importance to people who have family connections in the party. It is wrong for country's development".

Stressing PM Modi's work toward the development of the country, the minister stated that the Modi government has introduced various schemes for the development of the country including Make in India.

Further expressing confidence in BJP winning the upcoming polls, he said, "In 2014, BJP won 282 seats, in 2019, it won 303 seats, and in 2024 BJP will win over 325 seats for sure".

PM Modi in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 26, exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) coming to power in Telangana. Launching an attack against the K Chandrashekar Rao- led state government, PM Modi stated that 'superstitious people can never do justice to people.'

Addressing the BJP workers in Hyderabad, PM Modi took a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and accused the state government of corruption.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Pariwarwaadi (family-based) parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can.”

(Image: Twitter/KaushalKishore)