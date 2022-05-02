Kavinder Gupta Meets Raj Thackeray; Says BJP 'state Leadership Can Tell About Alliance'

Prior to Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad over the use of loudspeakers in mosques, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief on Sunday. The BJP leader denied responding to the potential BJP-MNS alliance.

Speaking about the BJP-MNS alliance, Gupta told ANI, “Our Central leadership will consider if someone has a similar ideology. Final decisions are taken by them…Only the leadership of Maharashtra can tell this better".

Further attacking Sharad Pawar for favouring a particular community, the BJP leader stated that in Maharashtra, the contributions of Shivaji Maharaj is huge and he is a big name in the state but justice has not been done about his works in the history books. Political parties like NCP always make an effort to impress a particular community, he added.

Earlier MNS leader Nitin Sardesai told Republic TV, "We are taking forward the agenda of MNS. This discussion of an ally is more in the media rather than in the party". "As per my knowledge, there are no talks with any party concerning an alliance", he added.

Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Aurangabad

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won’t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

Meanwhile, a poster war started between the city units of MNS and Shiv Sena before Raj Thackeray could reach Aurangabad. Sena workers put up hoardings in front of it with a photograph of late Bal Thackeray with the message – “Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Ya Sam Dusre Hone Nahi”, to counter a poster of Raj Thackeray draped in a saffron shawl.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)