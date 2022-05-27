Kavinder Gupta Slams Mehbooba Mufti's 'fake Tears' & Terror-apology At Amreen Bhat's House

After Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the residence of murdered Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat and made abhorrent statements not blaming terrorists, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta slammed Mufti and said that she is shedding fake tears. This comes hours after two terrorists who were involved in Amreen's murder were neutralised by security forces.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on Mehbooba Mufti's visit to Amreen Bhat's residence, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta slammed the PDP chief and said, "These people have disturbed the atmosphere. She is not condemning Pakistan but saying there should be a talk with them."

On Amreen Bhat's murder, Gupta said, "This is a shameful incident. It is a symbol of cowardice." Attacking former J&K CM Mufti, he continued, "She is not condemning this (Amreen's murder) but she is condemning the Government of India. She won’t speak a single word for those locals who are carrying out such activities here. She only speaks on Article 370. She won’t speak on stone pelters because she supports them. Today she is shedding fake tears and accusing the government of India. This won’t affect anything now."

When asked about the targeted killings in the Kashmir valley, the former J&K deputy CM said, "This is terrorism and hooliganism. They have brought change to their design and killed people."

Mufti visits Amreen Bhat's residence, plays politics

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufi on Friday arrived at the residence of Amreen Bhat, who was heinously murdered at her door in an attack that also saw her 10-year-old nephew being injured. However, speaking from the very same doorstep, the PDP leader accused the Centre of increasing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti, continuing her trend of giving terrorists a clean chit even as their attacks and murders have begun involving children, further termed the quick retaliation in the killing as “strange” and said that dialogue with Pakistan was the “only solution”. This was just hours after 2 terrorists involved in her killing were neutralised by the security forces.

Speaking after meeting Amreen Bhat's family, which has been unequivocal in calling terrorists out for what they are, Mufti said that civilian killing has become a common event in the Kashmir valley. Mufti further alleged that the Centre’s “muscular policy” was responsible for the rise in terrorism. “The government’s muscular policy, the policy of oppression, means that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir gets worse by the day,” Mufti said while speaking to the media.

“The government claims that there are no problems in J&K. Civilians are being killed daily in J&K. The government is letting people die because it is a Muslim majority state,” Mufti horrifically said while accusing the BJP-led Central government of terrorist attacks in the region.

Mufti then batted for peace talks with Pakistan and called it the “only solution” to resolve rising terrorism in the region. She said that the “J&K issue can only be solved with dialogue.” Mufti on Thursday had expressed her sympathies over the killing of the TV actress and had questioned the government, “What will it take for the Centre to end this bloodshed?” She did not ask what it will take for terrorists to end the bloodshed.

Amreen Bhat, a 35-year-old TV artist and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was injured by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on May 25. Following the murder, security forces killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who brutally murdered Bhat, in an encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora on May 26. These LeT terrorists were identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, resident of Hafroo Chadoora of Budgam and Farhan Habib, resident of Hakripora of Pulwama.