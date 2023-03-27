Kavitha Flays BJP For MP, MLA Sharing Stage With Bilkis Bano Convict, ‘India Is Watching’

K Kavitha cornered the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after a visual emerged of one of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case sharing the stage with the MPs and MLAs of the saffron party yesterday. The convict who was released along with the other accused in the case was seen participating in a government programme in Gujarat. It’s important to note, the Supreme Court will hear the plea challenging the remission of the sentence of the 11 convicts today.

Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha flayed the BJP saying, “Bilkis Bano Rapist openly shares the stage with BJP’s MPs and MLAs. What have we become as a community that perpetrators of heinous crimes against women are being celebrated and given a platform while the victims plead for justice. India is watching!.” Apart from BRS, the TMC also lashed out at the BJP over the incident. TMC MP Mahua Mitra shared a picture of the event on social media.

One of the convicts of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots in 2002 was seen sharing the stage with the MP and MLA of the BJP in Gujarat. He was released prematurely and an appeal challenging the same will come for a hearing before the apex court today. Shailesh Bhatt, the convict in the Bilkis Bano case shared the stage on a public forum with BJP MP from Dahod Jaswantsinh Bhabhor and Shaileshbhai Bhabhor, MLA from Limkheda. The occasion was the launch of a water supply scheme in the region.

Pertinently, the victim Bilkis Bano filed a review petition in the apex court in November 2022 against the release of 11 convicted for her gang rape and the murder of 7 members of her family. She argued her case should be heard following the remission policy of the state of Maharashtra where the trial was conducted instead of Gujarat. However, In its affidavit, the state government in Gujarat submitted that it decided to release all the convicts on account of their "good behaviour" and as they had spent over 14 years behind the bars.

I want to see these monsters back in jail & the key thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass. pic.twitter.com/noaoz1c7ZW — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 26, 2023

It's important to recall Bano was aged 21 years and five months into the pregnancy when she was gang-raped while trying to flee the riots that broke out in the aftermath of the Godhra train carnage in 2022. The seven members of her family including her three years old daughter were also killed in the riots. The probe into the incident was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The trial was subsequently transferred to Maharashtra by the Supreme court.