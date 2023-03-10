YSRTP chief YS Sharmila exclusively spoke to Republic TV and explained why she called BRS leader K Kavitha's hunger strike in Delhi a sham and said the whole protest for women's reservation is because she is currently involved in the liquor policy case.

She said, "K Kavitha daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today reached Delhi all the way to fight for women's Bill. My question to miss Kavitha and BRS is if you're fighting for a 33 percent reservation in Delhi for women, then why didn't you implement the same 33 percent reservation for women in Telangana itself."

No major seats ever allotted to women in Telangana, says YS Sharmila

The YSRTP chief further said, "In 2014, Mr KCR allotted only six seats out of 119 seats to women. In 2018, Mr KCR allotted only four seats out of 119 seats to women. Even today, there are not more than two women ministers, not more than 2 or 3 MLCs, and not more than 2 or 3 MPs. Women representation in Telangana is not even 4 or 5 percent."

She further alleged that the BRS leader is acting like she's a crusader for women and questioned her as to when did she ever stand for women. YS Sharmila called K Kavitha's protest farse and hypocritical.

#CorruptionDebate | Would like to ask Kavitha when she ever took up the cause of women in Telangana. Where were you when the Governor was being insulted?: @realyssharmila, chief of the YSRTP



Tune in - https://t.co/EIjwPKavkc#YSSharmila #Kavitha #Telangana #KCR #BRS pic.twitter.com/2Meyhio8t0 — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023

Sharmila slammed the BRS leader, saying "Would like to ask Kavitha when she ever took up the cause of women in Telangana. Where were you when the Governor was being insulted?"

'Telangana CM never stood on his promises,' says YS Sharmila

Speaking about her efforts, Sharmila said, "I walked 3,800 kilometres on a padayatra highlighting the issues of the people and fighting for them. I questioned Telangana Chief Minister about why he did not stand on his promises on loan waiver and why did he not keep the promise for the house of the poor."

She targeted the state government and said that continuous attempts were made to hinder her Padayatra and abusive language was made against her. She asked what Kavitha was doing then and if she ever stood for women.

"When tribal women fought for their lands in Telangana, when did she ever stand up? When a minor tribal girl was raped, when did miss Kavitha ever visit her? When women teachers were agitating against GO 317 for their spouse transfers, when did Kavitha ever stand up for women?"