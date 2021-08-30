KC Tyagi Seeks NDA Coordination Committees At National Level Amid Tensions With JDU

Amid rising friction within the alliance, the Janata Dal (United) has now demanded the setting up of NDA coordination committees at the national level as well as in Bihar. JDU Secretary General KC Tyagi on Sunday suggested the formation of such committees as it would ensure the smooth functioning of the NDA. JDU had earlier put the BJP in a spot by demanding an inquiry in the Pegasus spyware issue while teaming up with rival RJD to demand a caste census, which paved way for tensions between the two allies.

KC Tyagi demands formation of NDA coordination committees

Further stressing the demand to form coordination committees across the country, Tyagi said that similar committees were formed earlier which yielded results. “We are in the NDA and firmly support the alliance. The party would welcome the setting up of an NDA coordination committee to resolve various issues. During the period of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, several works were done after setting up the coordination committee. We will be happy if a similar coordination committee is formed again at the central and state levels for smooth functioning of the government and to put a stop to unwarranted comments made by leaders of alliance partners,” Tyagi said.

Tyagi’s comments regarding strengthening the alliance came soon after he pushed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a potential candidate for the prime minister position. The JDU leader said that Kumar had all the qualities required to become the PM. "Nitish Kumar is not a candidate for the post of prime minister. The JDU is the most trusted member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the alliance. But he (Kumar) certainly is a PM material," JDU General Secretary said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ajay Nishad said that the party was well off alone at the Centre. The BJP leader claimed that any development in the NDA wouldn’t affect the BJP. “The BJP Government at the Centre is a majority govt. BJP has more than 300 MPs. Even if any party wants to leave NDA, it will have no impact on BJP,” he said. JDU also hinted at the possibility of contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur independently, as tensions keep rising in the alliance.

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI