Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as the Punjab Congress Party chief was submitted, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal spoke on ongoing issues in the Congress party and asserted that there was nothing to worry about and everything would be fine. Sidhu's resignation came as a sudden decision amid the ongoing crisis in the party's Punjab unit.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Venugopal called Sidhu's resignation letter an "emotional reaction" and said that things will soon be 'alright'.

Delhi | "Nothing to worry, everything will be alright," says Congress leader KC Venugopal over resignations of four Congress leaders from their posts followed in "solidarity" with the resignation of party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. pic.twitter.com/p5cwUUSNYt — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu gave his resignation letter on Tuesday which was later followed by several other resignations from Congress leaders, considered close to Sidhu. The resignations come as a big blow to the party's high command ahead of the state's Assembly elections next year.

While Congress was hoping to resolve the issue between Sidhu and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh after Sidhu was appointed as the president of the Punjab Congress unit, his resignation now has turned the tables, further intensifying the crisis in the party.

Punjab Congress crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation letter

Congress leader Sidhu in his resignation letter, submitted on Tuesday, stated that he cannot compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu further said that he resigns as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee but will continue to serve the Congress.

On the other hand, the top Congress leadership claims not receiving the resignation, and a decision will be taken after receiving it. Meanwhile, Congress is maintaining a 'wait and watch' stance on the matter.

Speaking on the same, a top Congress leader said, "We are maintaining a wait and watch policy as Navjot Singh Sidhu is an emotional person. His resignation has not been accepted by the party president and we have asked the state leadership to resolve the issue."

Why did Sidhu resign?

The reason for Sidhu's resignation has not yet been elaborated and there are speculations that it came under the view of allocations of the home portfolio and the recent appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general.

According to sources, one of the main reasons for Sidhu's resignation was the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. The Kapurthala legislator had been dropped from the Cabinet in 2018 over his alleged involvement in a "mining scandal", 6 MLAs alleged in a letter sent to the Punjab Congress president opposing a Cabinet berth for him. Moreover, Sidhu was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face.

