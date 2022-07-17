KCR Accuses Centre Of Doing 'injustice' To Telangana, Asks MPs To Protest In Parliament

Continuing his constant opposition against the BJP-led central government, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar has now directed all of his TRS MPs to raise their voices against the Centre in both the Houses of the Parliament during the upcoming monsoon session. Addressing all the MPs, the KCR claimed that the BJP-led Centre has held a "partisan attitude" towards the state of Telangana.

Notably, this took place during a meeting held on Saturday by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary Party under the chairmanship of the CM KCR. It was one of the crucial meets conducted at the Pragati Bhavan just ahead of the commencement of the parliamentary sessions.

During this while, as Rao launched blistering attacks on the Centre, he asserted that all the MPs in coordination with the opposition MPs must stop the absurd attitude of the BJP who are trampling on their rights, including the promises of state division.

Stating that the anti-people policies followed by the Central government have stalled the development of the country in all areas, the Telangana chief minister claimed that there is a need to fight against the BJP government at the Centre as he directed the MPs to make both the Houses of the Parliament the right platforms for that.

“The Modi government has never encouraged Telangana, which is developing with economic discipline but is indulging in conspiracies to hinder development,” KCR said.

Centre has turned a 'blind eye' towards Telangana: CM KCR

Furthermore, the chief minister also claimed that the Centre has turned a blind eye towards the state of Telangana as he said, “It is very sad to see that PM Modi has turned a blind eye on Telangana, which is progressing unopposed under the regime and wants to suppress Telangana economically in the name of rules."

“The BJP leadership should clarify how the decisions taken by the Centre against Telangana are reaching the BJP social media groups. It is a criminal act to deliberately leak information related to the financial affairs of the country and the states, and spread bad propaganda against the Telangana government,” he added.

As Rao noted that the development in the country contributes to the country's GDP, he claimed that among the eight states that contribute a large percentage to the country's GDP, Telangana is one of them further questioning on how much the Centre has contributed towards the state in the past eight years. "If we look at the figures, even the common man will understand the injustice of the Central government to Telangana", he added.

Notably, he made it very clear during the meeting that the BJP rule must be exposed in Parliament for all its misdeeds.

Image: PTI