KCR Alleges 'socialisation of Losses And Privatisation of Gains In India', Attacks Centre

Continuing with his attack on the central government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao claimed that in the country there is 'socialisation of the losses and privatisation of the profits. Addressing a public gathering, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo explained his point.

"Where there are losses they will put it on the public and where there is the profit they will give it to Adani, Ambani, Tata, and Birla This is what is happening in the country, and to stop all this we have started BRS," he said, listing down the grievances of the public.

He added, "Parties, MLAs, MPs, Ministers, and Prime Ministers changed but not the situation of farmers and poor. In the nation, in elections, politicians are winning and later, the public are losing."

'Country running for friends in Gujarat'

Earlier, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, KCR's son, who is also a minister in the state government, attacked the Central government, claiming that the Prime Minister has doubled the debt of India by taking a Rs 100 lakh crore loan. Raising apprehensions about the usage of the 'Rs 100 lakh crore', KTR asked, "Where did the money go, who did he distribute it to?"

"He (PM Modi) said we shouldn’t waive off the loans of the farmers. It is inappropriate. It is not good. We shouldn’t give Aasara pensions to elderly people. We should not give Kalyana Lakshmi to women," he further stated.

In an apparent reference to India's business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, KTR claimed, "But to our friends in Gujarat. Do you (people) know who they are? There are two people. Those two people will sell and only those two will purchase. Desam kosam, Dharmam kosam (For country, for virtue) is an old dialogue. Today, the country is running for only those two people."