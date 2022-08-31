KCR & Nitish Kumar, Two 'PM Aspirants', Meet In Patna. 'BJP-mukt Bharat' In The Works?

In Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley in 2020. Besides, financial assistance was also provided to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire accident recently.

Earlier in the day, KCR reached Patna to meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar reached the Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport to receive KCR. In the visuals, with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, among other state Ministers in the background, the Bihar Chief Minister was seen greeting his Telangana counterpart with a bouquet.

Pertinently, Nitish Kumar and KCR were the only two Chief Ministers to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, after two years. While the leader of the JDU, which back then was in alliance with the BJP, had cited health reasons, the TRS leader had reasoned 'discrimination among states by the central government'.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader's visit comes after Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fallout in Bihar, and its subsequent merger with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties in the state.

KCR-Nitish & Tejashwi meet part of 'Mission 2024'?

His arrival in Bihar is being seen as a big political development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While KCR has been making headlines with his 'BJP-Mukt Bharat' tirade, Nitish Kumar has every now and then, though discretely, expressed his aspirations for the Prime Ministerial post, with his Deputy Tejashwi and his brother Tej Pratap vowing to help him 'hoist the flag on the Red Fort'.

Though there are a number of occasions lined up for the leaders in Patna, there are speculations that the TRS, JDU & RJD leaders will also hold a closed-door meeting. In the meeting, they will speculatively discuss plans to bring all opposition leaders under one umbrella in order to take on the BJP.

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP alone won 303 seats while the other parties together registered victory on just 242 seats in the 545-seat House.

Is BJP bothered? Sushil Modi says both are 'day-dreamers'

However, the BJP does not look bothered, with Sushil Kumar Modi calling it a 'get-together of two daydreamers'. Speaking to reporters, Modi opined they were shredding their base on their respective states and 'wanting to grow to be Prime Minister of the nation'.