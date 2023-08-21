KCR Announces First List Of BRS Candidates For Upcoming Telangana Assembly Polls

Quick links:
BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Image: PTI/File
BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls. Rao, who is also known as KCR, will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls expected to be held towards the end of the year.
According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies. "BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," Rao told reporters at a press conference. He asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.
