Amid Poaching Controversy, KCR Digs At BJP Saying 'Delhi Brokers Offered ₹100 Cr To MLAs'

Days after the poaching drama unfolded in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday again launched an attack on the BJP and accused the saffron camp of trying to poach its four MLAs.

Calling the leaders of Telangana BJP "Delhi brokers", KCR stated that the party tried to bribe the MLAs of his party, but they chose to stay by his side. Notably, the Telangana Chief Minister's comments came while he was addressing a rally in Munugode.

Appreciating the four TRS MLAs for allegedly refusing Home Minister Anit Shah’s Rs 100 crore offer to switch the party, KCR hailed his party leaders in the poll-bound constituency and said, “With me, four MLAs have come from Hyderabad to Munugode. These are my four MLAs who refused the crores of rupees of Delhi brokers who conspired to poach against our government.”

“Recently some brokers from Delhi tried to buy Telangana's self-respect and asked them to leave the party and come along, but they didn't accept that and came with me,” KCR added.

With me 4 MLA's have come from Hyderabad to #Munugode . These are my 4 MLA's who refused the Crores of Rupees of Delhi Brokers who conspired to Poach against our Government ...

“I am asking PM Modi, why this cruelty? How much more power do you want? You have already been elected twice, then why are you toppling state governments?? Those working for Modi, RSS are in central prison for conspiring against our Telangana government,” KCR said while speaking at the rally in Munugode.

Faceoff between TRS and BJP over poaching claims

The Telangana Police on October 26 claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. Following this, three accused were arrested by the state police. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs ahead of the crucial Munugode bypoll.

Meanwhile, BJP refuted the claims and stated that the entire incident is fabricated and planned by TRS (now BRS) itself. The BJP further claimed that the TRS is accusing BJP of a false case as the party is fearing its defeat in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, scheduled for November.

“The entire incident is fabricated and drama by TRS MLAs. It is their plot and they are blaming BJP. This is a conspiracy by them ahead of the Munugode bypoll as they are afraid that they will be defeated and therefore, are attempting to subvert the election itself,” Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said.

Following this, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a police complaint and alleged that he was offered a huge sum of money to join the BJP. As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on October 26, Reddy claimed that two persons, Satish Sharma and Nandkumar, met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, central government contracts and positions. In the FIR, the TRS MLA further stated that he was also warned of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP.