KCR Attacks BJP Over T'gana Poaching Row, Urges 'Judiciary To Safeguard India’s Democracy'

Amid the ongoing Telangana Poaching controversy, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressed a press conference on Thursday. He stated that he will launch a movement similar to the “JP Movement” to safeguard India’s democracy and is ready to sacrifice lives for the country.

CM KCR said that the TRS (now BRS) government submitted all the evidence on 4 MLAs' poaching cases to the Telangana High Court, including 3-hour video footage in which three arrested persons were allegedly seen offering Rs 100 crore to four TRS MLAs, to join the BJP. This footage will also be sent to the Supreme court Chief Justice, judges, High Court Chief Justice, All CMs, DGPs, and media houses.

KCR attacks BJP on Telangana Poaching Controversy

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the BJP stating that the country’s democratic spirit was at the stake. "It was not good on part of the BJP leaders to poach the MLAs and topple the state governments. The arrested accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case openly mentioned PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP leaders JP Nadda and BL Santosh. "Modi himself said 40 rival party MLAs were in touch with him in a public meeting in West Bengal", KCR alleged.

He added,"When the country was in a crisis, the judiciary has come to the rescue of democracy. The accused told the TRS MLAs that a 24-member gang was operating in the country to buy MLAs and topple the anti-BJP government. It was a shame on part of the BJP for encouraging such acts which are against the democratic spirit. The accused also created multiple Aadhar cards, PAN cards, and other official documents and committed financial fraud to buy the MLAs. They also told TRS MLAs about the manipulation of the EVMs to win the elections".

"The BJP-led government is trying to demean democracy and it is trying to dethrone the elected governments for the sake of BJP-vested gains. The revelations in the videos and the stuff collected in the poaching episode were reflecting the startling facts of how the BJP was trying to lower the standards even the election commission and election structure," he further added.

CM KCR displayed a video clip of PM saying that MLAs are in touch with him. "Modi threatened Mamata Banerjee. It is very unfortunate that BJP in 8 years, destroyed India. It is very dangerous to India's democracy. It will be unimaginable. Inflation has gone up. The rupee has fallen. My heart has broken. No respect for constitutional bodies. Legislature, Executive, Judiciary, and media the fourth estate".

"Everyone in India should know about these atrocities. Indira Gandhi after the Bangladesh war said she was invincible. Due to the imposing emergency, people axed Indira," he said.

Launching an attack on the saffron party, Telangana CM said, "BJP conspiracy politics is shameful to the country. People, youth, and media should fight unitedly and condemn the BJP's activities and political exploitation. Last month, Ram Chandra Bharati came and attempted to meet Rohit Reddy. Rohit informed and lodged a complaint with the home minister. Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar, and Simha Yaji Swamy were accused in a poaching case for 3 hours feed submitted to courts. Excerpts are also given to the media. Noted person's names figured in the footage".

KCR alleged, "Tushar, BJP Candidate who contested against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Amit shah declared his membership. What is this? where is the country going? The media should publish and bring it to the notice of the public. It is not a political press conference but I am saying this with a heavy heart. Democracy is at stake. I alerted Delhi CM, he responded positively".

"I humbly pray the judicial system to kind protects democracy. We submitted evidence of call data and laptop data in thousands of voluminous pages. No need to tamper. All should analyse. The state governments are not permitted to survive. India is in danger. Poor are in distress. Unemployment increased. Foreign exchange depleted", KCR added.