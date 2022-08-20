KCR Attacks PM Modi Ahead Of Amit Shah's Telangana Visit; 'No Good Achievement Since 2014'

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Telangana's Munugode constituency on August 21, Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a massive rally in Munugode, KCR said that no section of the society has benefitted in the last eight years of Modi's regime and that the PM's ego will ruin the BJP in the times to come.

Notably, KCR was addressing the ‘Praja Deevena Sabha’ sabha in the Munugode constituency, which will soon go to the polls after the incumbent Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned and joined the BJP to recontest the elections.

KCR attacks PM Modi

The Narendra Modi government since 2014 hasn't achieved anything, KCR said. “Since the BJP came to power eight years ago, have they achieved anything useful? They’ve sold the airports, organisations, and roads. The only thing that is left is the farmers, their farms and crops. Farmers have to understand that by installing electrical meters on the farms, they will subsequently increase rates of fertiliser, forcing farmers to give up agriculture. Then, Modi’s friends will come in and buy the lands, calling it ‘corporate farming.’ The same farmers will be again employed as workers on the same farms.”

Munugode bypoll

Significantly, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in the Munugode constituency on August 21, Sunday. He is also expected to officially induct the former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party.

The TRS has stepped up its efforts in the region since Reddy announced the decision to join the BJP. The local leaders have been making frequent visits trying to get the leaders of other parties to join the TRS and also succeeded with many grassroot level Congress workers joining TRS.

KCR at the gathering attacked former Congress MLA Reddy of inaction on the Krishna water dispute and said, “You have to understand who is behind this kind of politics. Neither Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy nor any other senior leader from Nalgonda went to the centre to demand clarity on the Krishna river water dispute. But they will now usher in Union Home Minister with great ceremony.”

