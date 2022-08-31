KCR Calls Nitish Kumar 'senior Leader' & Seeks United Opposition. But Who Will Be 'PM'?

In efforts to stitch an alliance with like-minded parties against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. The TRS leader's visit to Patna came soon after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) walked out of the alliance with the BJP-led NDA and formed the government in Bihar again under the umbrella of the "Mahagathbandhan alliance".

Addressing a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, KCR again called for the unification of the Opposition and said, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country and we will together try to unite all opposition parties in the country."

This was KCR's first visit to Bihar ever since he took over as the Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014. Soon after he arrived in the state, the TRS leader held a meeting with JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao met CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna today. pic.twitter.com/lfw8DhBGnS — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Following the meeting and discussions to come together to oust BJP from power, the Telangana Chief Minister and his Bihar counterpart provided financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan valley in 2020. Besides this, financial assistance was also provided to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire accident recently.

Eye on 2024 elections, KCR working towards United Front

Eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, KCR has been working towards forming a strong United Front against BJP. In order to progress his work towards this, KCR has in past as well bid to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 General elections.

In the latest step towards this KCR had in February met then Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in order to gain support for his united front by uniting Opposition from all across the country.

'Daydreamers': Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar and KCR

Following the KCR-Nitish Kumar meet, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao and said that the meeting between the two Chief Ministers on Wednesday is a "get-together of two daydreamers".

He further added that it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and "desiring to become the Prime Minister of the country". "It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

He also called the meeting as the "latest comedy show of Opposition unity." Notably, Sushil Modi was the Deputy Chief Minister for more than a decade with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar.