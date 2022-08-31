KCR Calls On Reclusive Lalu Prasad Yadav During Bihar Visit; RJD First Family All Present

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna at Rabri Devi's residence during his high-profile visit to Bihar on August 31. The leader was seen conversing with the former Bihar CM in presence of Rabri Devi (also a former CM) Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM), Tej Pratap Yadav and others. Earlier in the day, KCR landed at Patna's Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport to meet with Nitish Kumar weeks after the latter's decision to side with RJD and reforge the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets RJD chief Lalu Yadav and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna pic.twitter.com/9O1jY2iLSt — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

The high-level meeting is being considered part of the RJD and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s 'Mission 2024'. KCR, meanwhile, had urged the people to commit to forming a BJP-mukt Bharat by 2024, and is also variously speculated to have PM aspirations. Notably, Lalu Prasad has not been seen in the public as much as other members of his family these last few weeks on account of his health.

KCR attacks BJP, plans to oust the saffron party

During his public address at Peddapalli on Monday, ahead of his Bihar visit, KCR had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a "Golmaal PM" alleging that whatever his party says are "blatant lies". Predicting a government of farmers in the Centre soon, KCR stated, "We all should take a pledge and be prepared to create BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024. We should march forward with that slogan. Then only we can save this country, otherwise, there is no scope to save this Nation".

Earlier in the day, both KCR and Nitish Kumar provided financial assistance of Rs10 lakh to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley in 2020 and Rs5 lakh each to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire accident at the Secunderabad timber depot. Talking about the alliance with Nitish Kumar during an event after his arrival in Patna, KCR said as per ANI, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country. We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country".

Patna | Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country. We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country: Telangana CM KC Rao in a joint PC with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/WHUtzEXCNX — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

KCR's arrival was, however, met with scathing attacks from BJP's Sushil Modi who said that it is just a "get-together of two daydreamers". He also said that the two with desires to become India's PM have no standing against Narendra Modi.