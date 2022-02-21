KCR Circumspect On Congress' Inclusion In Opposition Front; 'No Need To Do Any Prophecy'

In a clear snub to Congress, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao remained non-committal on the inclusion of the Sonia Gandhi-led party in the opposition front which is likely to be formed in the coming months. Addressing a press conference with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20, KCR stated that the composition of the alliance will be decided after talking to other leaders across India. This assumes significance as Congress and Rao's party Telangana Rastra Samithi are arch-rivals in Telangana.

Telangana CM KCR remarked, "I want to tell you clearly that today there is a new beginning with our conversation. We have categorically said that there is no need to do any prophecy. We will talk to other leaders of the country. We will discuss what kind of front should be formed. This will be decided at the earliest."

While appreciating his efforts to take on BJP, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole affirmed, "The BJP government at the Center is behaving authoritarian, working to destroy our constitution. Telangana CM KCR is putting efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's dictatorship. Without Congress, this won't be successful."

Chief Ministers of Telangana and Maharashtra addressing the media after their meeting in Mumbai today. https://t.co/hEytQeJk5Y — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) February 20, 2022

Opposition seeks to unite for 2024 battle

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post in 2024. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi last year.

Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi".

In the last few weeks, the Telangana CM has also started attacking BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues and expressed willingness to unite parties. After his meeting with Thackeray, he stressed, "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states".

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also indicated that a conclave of all non-BJP CMs will take place in the national capital soon. Taking to Twitter on February 13, he revealed, "Beloved Didi telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi".