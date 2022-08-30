Last Updated:

KCR Convenes Meeting Of TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs On Sep 3 To Discuss Development Issues

Telangana CM KCR has convened a meeting of the party's MLAs, MLCs and MPs on September 3 to discuss the ongoing development programmes.

Press Trust Of India
Telangana

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has convened a meeting of the party's MLAs, MLCs and MPs on September 3 to discuss the ongoing development programmes and also issues like 'Podu' lands.

The meeting would be held at the TRS headquarters here soon after a state cabinet meeting, TRS sources said on Tuesday.

The gathering of MLAs, MLCs and MPs would deliberate on various development initiatives, including social security pensions and 'Podu' lands for tribals.

'Podu' lands (shifting cultivation) has been a bone of contention between the tribals and forest officials in the state with the latter asserting that they are trying to protect forest lands from being encroached upon by the 'podu' farmers.

