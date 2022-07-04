The BJP on Monday took potshots at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asking why is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is insecure of the saffron party. Referring to the KCR's no-show at the airport on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said that Telangana CM is a 'disturbed' and 'desperate' man. He further stated that the BJP has received a great response and the party is now focusing on strengthening its roots in the southern parts of India.

"This meeting was essentially directed at strategies that I can't discuss right now. The strategies will be taken into action mode in near future. There has been a lot of criticism for the leader of Telanagana in relation to the current situation and people are taking great interest in Modi Ji and his double-engine government," he said. "CM KCR had no time to come to the Airport, he is a very desperate and disturbed man because he has sensed that the floor under him is collapsing. The condition in Telangana is not good. Our focus is on Tamil Nadu and Kerala as we are working towards strengthening BJP in South India," said Tom Vadakkan.

KCR refuses to receive PM Modi for 3rd time

Meanwhile, in a related development, breaching the protocol for the third time, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao decided against receiving PM Narendra Modi on his arrival at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday. Instead, he has deputed Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he lands at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later. During PM Modi's last two visits to the state also, KCR avoided welcoming him at the airport amid the growing animosity between TRS and BJP.

Interestingly, the TRS supremo has confirmed that he will receive the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the same airport when he lands at 11 am. The former is also scheduled to host a lunch in honour of Sinha, a BJP leader who jumped ship to TMC.

PM Modi's massive rally in Hyderabad

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive rally on day two of BJP's national executive meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. PM Modi exuded confidence that people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government in the state. He said, "In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government.

PM Modi also pointed out how there is a constant growth in the amount of support the BJP is getting in Telangana and recalled the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "In the Greater Hyderbad elections, we saw a testimony of that when the party got unprecedented success," he added.

BJP also slammed the dynastic politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement and claimed that the saffron party will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal. It added that the party will also come to power in states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

The public meeting witnessed an unprecedented gathering of lakhs of people, showing the immense popularity of the leader. Reportedly, Over two lakh people attended the event. The rally named 'Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha', was addressed by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Chief Ministers like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and others.

(Image: PTI/ANI)