KCR Discusses Launch Of National Party With Prashant Kishor, 2023 Polls Also On Agenda

Amid his ambitions to launch a national-level political party, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday, June 12. Sources have revealed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief held a series of meetings with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head at the Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the launch of his national outfit, which is expected to be named ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’. His plan of action for the 2023 assembly elections also featured in the meeting between Rao and Kishor.

As per sources, Prashant Kishor is said to have submitted his inputs on the TRS prospects for the 119-assembly constituencies to the incumbent CM. The meeting also had former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar in attendance. A big role is expected for the Andhra Pradesh politician in the party's national outfit.

TRS- Prashant Kishor etch pact

Back in April, the TRS had partnered with I-PAC, a deal cracked after K Chandrashekar Rao's multiple meetings with Prashant Kishor. It is important to mention that it was Kishor's association with the TRS that had sent ripples within the Congress ahead of his rumoured political debut through the grand-old-party. Given Kishor's association with parties in direct competition with Congress, such as TRS in Telangana, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, a section of Congress veterans were wary of any association with the poll strategist.

Ultimately, Prashant Kishor dumped the leadership's offer to join Congress. Issuing a statement, he stated that in his 'humble opinion', more than his induction, Congress needed leadership and a collective will to fix its 'deep-rooted structural problems'.

KCR's 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti'

When it comes to the TRS, K Chandrashekhar Rao's new outfit is expected to be named ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’. Ahead of the formation of the party, the Telangana CM also held meetings with several opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda and informed them of a definitive change at the national level.

Much like West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, KCR is visibly attempting to form an anti-BJP alliance (third front) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, for which he has sent a call to all like-minded parties.