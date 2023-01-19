'KCR Doesn't Spare': Bandi Sanjay Alleges Political Vendetta As His Son Surrenders To Cops

Republic confronted Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar after an FIR was registered against his son Bandi Bhagirath Sai for allegedly thrashing a student of his college. This action was initiated after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

BJP leader's son Bhagirath, an engineering first-year student, was accused of beating up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute in Telangana, reportedly for "misbehaving" with his friend's sister. The case has been filed at Dundigal police station under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Republic confronts Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the assault on the student and stated that if his son is found guilty, then he should be punished. He further accused BRS government of conspiracy and accused KCR of dragging children and families into political matters.

Telangana BJP chief told Republic, "My son has surrendered. If my son has done something wrong, then action should be taken against him by the police. The incident took place three months ago. This incident happened 4 to 6 months back and the video has gone viral now. When this video came out I was in a party meeting when my wife called and informed me about the telecast. An FIR was registered and the very next day I came to the police station with my son, at that time police told me they are still gathering the pieces of evidence. This matter happened among the students over teasing and misbehaving with a girl student. After the issue was sorted out, they become friends".

Launching an attack on the KCR government, Telangana BJP said, "I have only one request as they all are college students and their life will get spoiled because of this. KCR's grandson was also accused of something. According to me, family and children should not be dragged into politics. If they want to fight with me. KCR doesn't spare anyone be it children, ladies, or families. This kind of cheap politics should not be done. If he is found guilty police are free to take action, there is no problem".

"For me, my nation comes first, party second and family last", added BJP chief

On being asked why his son has not been arrested yet, Bandi Sanjay said, "This is the TRS government and the police are working under them. I sent my son to the station just a day after the FIR was registered, if they didn't arrest him then what am I supposed to do? They have all become friends and they came to the police station together. Attacking some students is completely wrong and whatever result will come I'll support it".

