In a major development, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao will embark on a pan-India tour on Friday as TRS is eyeing a significant role in national politics. To begin with, he will visit Delhi where he shall interact with leaders of different political parties and journalists. Moreover, he is scheduled to meet noted economic experts for a discussion of the country's economic condition. On the afternoon of May 22, the TRS supremo will leave for Chandigarh in order to console the families of 600 farmers who passed away during the agitation against the three farm laws.

As announced earlier, he will hand over cheques of Rs.3 lakh to each aggrieved family in the presence of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Sources also revealed that KCR shall go to Bengaluru on May 26 to meet JD(S) chief and former PM HD Devegowda. From there, he will proceed to Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra where he will call on veteran social activist Anna Hazare. After offering prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi, he will return to Hyderabad. However, he will tour West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 and 30 to console the kin of the Galwan martyrs and provide them assistance.

KCR eyes national impact

Over the last few months, KCR has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of the BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. On February 13, the Telangana CM announced that he will soon meet both Banerjee as well as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in an endeavour to unite political parties against the BJP government. A week later, he visited Mumbai along with a delegation comprising his daughter K Kavitha, actor Prakash Raj and other TRS leaders and met both Thackeray as well as the NCP supremo.

Addressing a press conference alongside the Maharashtra CM on February 20, KCR said, "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states".