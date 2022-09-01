On Wednesday, BJP took a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after he was publicly embarrassed and insulted by his counterpart Nitish Kumar during his Bihar visit. A disagreement between KCR and Nitish Kumar was witnessed during the press conference as the latter was miffed with the questions of media on the joint Opposition's PM face. During the press conference, CM Kumar got up multiple times to leave where Telangana CM was seen requesting him to sit down. Notably, KCR's Bihar visit was an effort to stitch an alliance with like-minded parties against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP reacts as Nitish Kumar embarrasses KCR

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala gave a reality check to the Telangana CM and stated if he had any hopes of leading another front, Nitish Kumar has ended those by brutally embarrassing him. KCR has been visibly attempting to form an anti-BJP alliance (third front) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and unite the opposition parties.

"If KCR had any hopes of leading the 3rd/4th/5th front - Nitish Kumar has effectively ended those by embarrassing him in the most brutal manner," tweeted Shehzad Poonawala.

Taking a jibe at this incident, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted and asked whether the Telangana CM traveled all the way to Bihar to get insulted by Nitish Kumar on a public platform. Calling Nitish Kumar Self-conceited, he said that Kumar didn't even have the courtesy to let his counterpart finish his point and was inconsiderate of KCR's plea when he requested him to stay. He added that KCR asked for this insult

"Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it…"

Eye on 2024 elections, KCR working towards United Front

Eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, KCR has been working towards forming a strong United Front against BJP. In order to progress his work towards this, KCR has in past as well bid to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 General elections.

On Wednesday, the Telangana Chief Minister landed at Patna's Jai Prakash Narayan Airport earlier in the day, where his Bihar counterpart was waiting to receive him. The duo then straight went to the CM's residence at 10, Circular road, where others including Tejashwi Yadav were waiting to meet him.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader's visit comes after Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fallout in Bihar, and its subsequent merger with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties in the state. His arrival in Bihar is being seen as a big political development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier in February, KCR met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in order to gain support for his united front by uniting Opposition from all across the country.

(Image: PTI/ANI)