'KCR Fears Sharmila': YSRTP Accuses T'gana Govt Of 'using Police' As Padayatra Put On Hold

After the padyatra of the YSR Telangana party was put on hold, party chief YS Sharmila claimed it was 'Contempt of Court' on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sharmila explained how despite the approval of the Telangana High Court, the padayatra of the YSRTP was stopped by the police, which also, issued a Show Cause notice in her name.

"Since Mr. KCR has taken it upon himself to not let this padayatra go on, he is using the police department. He is firing from the shoulders of the police department," said Sharmila, adding that the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo were 'scared' of the kind of 'adoration' YSR and YSRTP were getting.

'KCR fears Sharmila'

Reiterating 'KCR fears Sharmila, the YSRTP chief said, "He knows that because he did not keep any promises he made, he is not going to come back to power, and with me in the picture, he is very sure that I am a huge risk to him. Therefore, he is trying his best."

Sharmila began her 4,000 km long 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra on October 20, 2021. On November 28, activists of the TRS--now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) -- attacked Sharmila and smashed the windshield and the windows of one of the vehicles of her convoy at Chennaraopet.

In the same vehicle on November 29, she made her way to the Pragathi Bhavan to meet Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, at Somajiguda circle, she was stopped by the police and asked to step out of the car. Though surrounded by supporters, Sharmila locked herself inside the car, post which, the police called a tow vehicle. She asked her driver and personal security officer to leave the vehicle just before it was towed away to SR Nagar Police Station. She was granted conditional bail by a local court hours after she was arrested.

Thereafter, on December 2, submitted a memorandum to Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) requesting him to direct police authorities to provide adequate security for her padayatra, which she resumed on December 1.