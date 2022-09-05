'KCR Following Orders Of Party With Razakar Legacy': Telangana Govt Invites BJP's Ire

A row broke out over the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government's decision to observe 'Telangana National Integration Day' on September 17 which marks 75 years of Hyderabad's liberation. While Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dubbed it his party's victory, he accused the Telangana CM of distorting history to shield AIMIM. Claiming that KCR decided to celebrate this occasion only after getting approval from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, he called upon him to tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked, "KCR who scolded Late Roshaiah during Telangana movement for not organizing liberation day, changed his mind when the state was formed. All parties including MIM, Congress, communists are chanting the same. All these days KCR forgot as to why Sardar Patel conducted Operation Polo"? He also slammed Owaisi for not speaking about the Nizam's "anarchy".

"MIM was party that opposed formation of Telangana and didn't participate in movement. TRS, Congress and Communists are following orders of the party that has legacy of Razakars. People of Telangana should teach a lesson to such nasty parties," the BJP leader added.

TS govt's decision to organize Telangana Jathiya Samaikya Vajrotasavalu, is a @BJP4India's victory. KCR, who is distorting history of TS liberation for MIM's praise, should offer unconditional apology to the people of state. KCR got approval from Darussalam to celebrate Sept 17. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 3, 2022

Owaisi's suggestion

On September 3, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote to KCR informing him that the Centre has approved the yearlong commemoration of the Hyderabad Liberation Day. He mentioned that a series of events will be held across three states from September 17 this year to September 17, 2022. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural programme of this commemoration at the Parade Grounds in Lucknow on September 17. On the same day, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi urged KCR and Shah to observe this day as 'National Integration Day'.

In his letter, the Hyderabad MP argued, "The struggles of the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad state against colonialism, feudalism and autocracy are a symbol of national integration rather than merely a case of 'liberation' of a piece of land or the removal of a ruler". He cited the example of Maulvi Alauddin and Turrebaz Khan who fought against the British in the War of Independence of 1847. This suggestion cut ice with the Telangana government which also decided to organize a series of celebrations.