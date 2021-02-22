KCR Gave A Losing Seat To Narasimha Rao's Daughter: Congress Pans 'insult' To Ex-PM's Kin

On Monday, the Congress party came down hard on TRS for allegedly giving a "losing seat" to late ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi. This comes a day after the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party announced that Devi will contest from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency. Earlier, there was speculation that it will support independent candidate Prof K. Nageshwar from this seat even as it declared sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as its candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

The Congress' allegation comes in the wake of the fact that Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates seat is held by BJP's N Ramachandra Rao who is seeking re-election. Speaking to the media, Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy contended that this was a "conspiracy" to defame the Rao family. A stalwart politician and former Congress president, Narasimha Rao served the nation in various capacities such as the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and the Andhra Pradesh CM. The election to the two seats will be held on March 14.

KCR has nominated PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi as MLC candidate on a seat where they know they will lose. It is a conspiracy to defame the Rao family: Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy pic.twitter.com/H3uf8ihLG1 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Read: Congress Lambasts Telangana CM KCR For Comparing Protestors To Dogs, Demands Apology

Candidature of former PM's daughter

Known as an educationist, artist and social activist, Surabhi Vani Devi was born in Vangara, Karimnagar district. She became a teacher after completing her graduation from JNTU in 1986. At present, she is the founder-principal of the Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions which runs fine arts and pharmacy colleges, a junior college in Karimnagar district and a model school. Moreover, she has been felicitated for her work on multiple occasions. For instance, she was conferred with the Pratibha Puraskar by the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in 2012 and the International Women’s Achievement Award by the Telangana government in 2016.

This decision assumes significance amid the Telangana government commencing year-long celebrations of Narasimha Rao's birth centenary on June 28, 2020. Terming Rao as a "son of the soil", the Telangana CM hailed him as the "father of India's economic reforms". Moreover, Rs.10 crore have been sanctioned for this purpose. Meanwhile, KCR urged the Centre to posthumously confer the former PM with Bharat Ratna- India's highest civilian honour. The candidature of Devi is also being seen as a move to checkmate Congress which has been accused of allegedly downplaying Rao's legacy.

Read: KCR Rubbishes 'change In Guard' Claims; Says 'Will Be CM For Next 10 Yrs' In TRS Meet