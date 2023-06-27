KCR Has Dictatorial Mindset, Claims Former BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Political parties in Telangana are gearing up for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state with a special focus on taking their agendas to the grass root levels. Ahead of the polls, over a dozen former legislators, ministers and office bearers of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, joined the Congress on Monday (June 26) in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC office in Delhi.

The leaders joined hands with the grand old party days after the BRS failed to attend the significant opposition gathering in Patna. At the meeting, which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar organised, were representatives from practically every significant opposition party in the nation.

In an interview with Republic Media Network, former BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged KCR of a “dictatorial mindset” and called the party “corrupt.”

1- Why did you leave BRS and jump to another ship??

I always trusted party leader KCR that the motive with which Telangana state was formed we will fulfil the promise, but much later realised that the party is dipped into corruption and KCR is of dictator mindset, as a leader he should meet and understand his karyakartas issues but he never addresses any. I asked for an MP ticket from the Khammam constituency because I knew my cadre would choose me and the party would win, but he gave the ticket to Nama Nageshwar Rao, who hardly had any vote bank. I wanted to leave the party earlier but was not able to reach a decision. I contacted Revnath Reddy and later decided to join Congress.

2- Why didn't you join BJP and choose Congress??

BJP is very weak at ground level in Telangana right now, and neither they are focused. Every day some new alliances are happening in BJP in the state and even their future stands in jeopardy. The BJP state leadership is very confused in Telangana and I believe they will lose the election massively. BJP lacks an understanding of South politics.

3- What's the plan for the Khammam rally??

If you remember 5 months ago in January KCR did a rally in Khammam and invited CMs of states but Congress was not invited. Now the same place Khammam will witness a huge rally on 2nd July where Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing the public. I challenge KCR if he can bring that huge support to the Khammam constituency now. Khammam was never a stronghold of BRS but it was my stronghold and the message now will be given to voters of Khammam and the Telugu belt of Andhra as well.

4- Does Congress promise of Seat in lok sabha to you from Khammam?

Right now no discussion on the seat has taken place, we only wanted to meet the top leaders of Congress as a courtesy. Initially, we were planning to form a New party but later it clicked that our votes will divide between Congress and it will benefit BRS, so to ignore that situation we decided to join Congress. I have been promised by Mallikarjun Kharge of the MP seat from Khammam. I know Renuka Chaudhary is there but I also have a huge influence. I will see when the time comes.

BRS alleges Reddy of backstabbing party

Meanwhile BRS leader Karthik Reddy alleges Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy of “backstabbing” the party.

“Ponguleti Reddy was an opportunist, he was suspended from the party in January as he was carrying out an independent meeting with his cadres and was provoking cadres to leave BRS. We took action against him and suspended him from the party. In the coming days, many more defections will happen in BRS and opportunists will join Congress.

“In 2018, Congress won 6 out of 10 seats in Khammam because of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy because he supported independent candidates and other party candidates from outside, he backstabbed his party. Later all 6 MLAs of Congress joined BRS along with 2 TDP and 1 Independent MLA. We have secured our position in Khammam now, we have nothing to worry about. Any leader who will be involved in Anti party activity will be shown the exit door,” Reddy added.