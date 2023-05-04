KCR Inaugurates BRS Head Office In Delhi, Aims To Tighten Grip On National Ambitions

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday cemented his ambition of taking the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on the national platform by inaugurating the party’s head office in Delhi.

This came after the TRS matured into BRS last year, augmenting the party’s national aspirations. Leaders of the party believed that the political outfit needed an office in the country’s capital to accelerate its expansion in the national arena.

BRS Party President, CM Sri KCR inaugurated the BRS Party Office in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eSaQVF1La0 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) May 4, 2023

The party in the past few months has been operating out of a temporary facility at Sardar Patel Marg here since last December. KCR’s intention to form the BRS has been all the more visible, especially after his relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre soured and the saffron party made it clear that it is aiming to grow on its own in Telangana.

Rao in the past had also visited other states and met politicians helming regional party leaders like Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren, Bhagwant Mann, and Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, H.D. Deve Gowda, and Lalu Prasad in a bid to erect a third front sans congress.

Roads and Buildings Minister Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santoshkumar have managed the works related to the construction of BRS Bhavan in Delhi and its inauguration ceremony. KCR after participating in Pooja rituals that included a hawan proceeding inaugurated the BRS Bhawan amid massive fervour.

Spread across an area of 11,000 square feet, the four-story BRS Bhavan in the Vasant Vihar area of the national capital features a lower ground floor with a media hall and servant quarters.

The ground floor houses a canteen, reception lobby, and four chambers for the General Secretaries. The first floor hosts BRS National President Sri KCR's chamber, along with other chambers and conference halls. The second and third floors offer a total of 20 rooms, including the President's Suite, the Working President's Suite, and 18 other rooms.