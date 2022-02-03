'KCR Insulted Ambedkar & The Constitution': BJP Min Slams T'gana CM Over Budget Criticism

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao courted controversy over his comments on the Indian Constitution, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy hit out at the minister. Reacting to the Telangana CM’s press conference, Reddy called it ‘needless’ and said that KCR insulted the constitution with his comments. Reddy also lambasted the CM for his take on the union budget 2022.

Telangana CM KCR, on Tuesday, ran into controversy after he asserted that there is a need to rewrite the Constitution in India. Following this, union minister G Kishan Reddy slammed the state CM and said that he made a needless comment and insulted the constitution. “KCR has insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the constitution. On behalf of Govt of India, I condemn whatever he said about the constitution,” the minister said.

Union min slams Oppn on criticism over budget

Furthermore, Reddy went on to say that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the floor of the parliament on Tuesday was progressive and paves way for the employment generation. He slammed the criticism received by the budget and rubbished them. While bashing TRS Supremo’s irked remarks, Reddy stated that “CM KCR criticized govt on wrong figures. I want to tell CM that this budget is progressive & is a budget for employment generation.”

Meanwhile, further defending the budget, Reddy also called out the Congress party leadership for their criticism on the same. Calling it a balanced budget, Reddy said that Congress should know better. “Congress should learn how to read the budget. The government has not increased taxes,” he said. Furthermore, he also claimed that people were happy with the budget but it was the Opposition that was unhappy with it.

'India needs to rewrite Constitution': KCR

In a contentious demand, Telangana CM KCR, on Tuesday asserted that there is a need to rewrite the Constitution in India. The CM stated that he will meet all leaders in this regard and share his point of view with them. He also informed that he was in talks with other leaders and would soon announce 'fighting for the country'.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said, "We need to draft a new Constitution in India. Now there’s a need to re-rewrite the Constitution in India. I will meet all the leaders and will keep my point of view with them and ask them to fight alongside me." Asserting that the youth of this country need to raise and fight for what they need, the TRS chief added "It is time for India to react. Revolution is much needed now. We will soon work for the country and will announce very soon."

