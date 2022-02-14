KCR Insults Indian Army, Asks 'what’s Wrong In Asking For Proof Of Surgical Strikes?'

Defending Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi once again, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday, questioned what was wrong in the Gandhi scion asking for proof of the surgical strikes. Pitting himself in the same camp, he said that Centre must answer people's queries regarding the Army action. February 14 marks the 3rd anniversary of the horrific Pulwama attack where 40 jawans were martyred in a suicide attack by a JeM terrorist.

KCR defends Rahul Gandhi

"There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking proof of surgical strikes. Rahul Gandhi in the capacity of being Congress chief and an MP asked for proof. Even now, I am asking. Let the government of India show proof. It is their responsibility and there are apprehensions among the people. BJP spreads flase propaganda which is why people are asking for proof. This is a democracy, you are not a monarch," said KCR.

Aghast at KCR's statements, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "KCR's statement is very shocking. He is defending Rahul Gandhi's atrocious comment. KCR has defamed our security forces. They are echoing the lines of Pakistan". BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya too tweeted, "Such a shame that Telangana Chief Minister raises doubts on Surgical Strikes".

The grand old party has often asked proof for the 'Balakot strike' which succeeded the Pulwama attack as a retaliation by the Indian army. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had quoted Pakistan's claim that the Army hit a few trees in Pakistan and that no terrorists were killed in the airstrike on February 26. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi has often questioned 'who benefitted the most from Pulwama attack?' - alluding to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign when Pulwama was the most popular poll-plank.

Recently, KCR also demanded Himanta Sarma's ouster after the Assam CM remarked on Rahul Gandhi's parentage. Maintaining that this does not reflect either Indian or Hindu culture, he lashed out at BJP for seeking votes on the basis of religion. KCR has been at odds with BJP and recently warned that he will 'break the walls of Delhi' and batted to 'rewrite the constitution'.

KCR said, "PM Modi Ji, is this BJP's culture? Is this our Hindu religion? Is this the tradition of our country? Your CM is asking a leader whose father was he born to. If you are honest and follow the religion, then sack the Assam CM".

KCR's national ambitions

In 2020, KCR had once again stirred his national ambitions ahead of the Hyderabad civic polls. In a bod to form an 'anti-BJP' front, he sent invitations for a closed-door meeting to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee, JDS chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and DMK's Stalin. While no meeting materialised, he has again said, "If there is a necessity to play an influential role in national politics, certainly we should fight for our nation. If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort".