'KCR Is Richest, Most Corrupt Politician': YS Sharmila Has 10 Questions For Telangana CM

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday, June 1, launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that he is the richest and most “corrupt” leader in Indian politics.

While interacting with the media, she said, "KCR is the richest and most corrupt politician in Indian politics. KCR has amassed so much wealth that he is capable and willing to finance even the parliament election provided they uphold his leadership. So what does that mean, everybody knows that KCR himself is flaunting his money so much, so why isn’t the BJP initiating an inquiry on Kaleshwaram?”

#WATCH | YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila says, "...YSR Telangana Party wishes to ask KCR 10 questions about Telangana. Why KCR has made Telangana a debt-ridden state?...There are many questions that he needs to answer. It is a well-known fact that KCR is the richest &… pic.twitter.com/uschvSDu4d — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

KCR cheated people, says YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila slammed KCR for celebrating Telangana Formation Day and said that he cheated people of the state on every front.

Sharmila also said that she wanted answers from the Telangana CM on 10 questions raised by the YSR Telangana Party ahead of Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

She said, "KCR is going all out to celebrate Telangana Formation Day and has appealed to the people to celebrate this 10th year with bigger excitement. Does he actually have a right to lead these celebrations when he has failed the state on every front, and deceived every person?”

10 questions to KCR government

The YSRTP chief added, "It has been nine years since the state of Telangana was formed, we are entering the 10th year tomorrow and KCR is celebrating his accomplishments.”

"YSRTP wishes to ask 10 questions. It is about the state of Telangana. Why has KCR made Telangana into a debt-ridden state? Why has KCR not kept farmer promises against debt cancellation? Why no jobs? There are many questions KCR needs to answer.”

The YSRTP chief also launched a poster at Martyr Memorial demanding that KCR answer the questions related to debts on state, increase in wealth, delay in provision of irrigation facilities, loan waiver for farmers, double bedroom houses, jobs etc.

(With inputs from ANI)