'KCR Is Scared Of PM Modi's Popularity In Telangana': BJP's Tarun Chugh Hits Back At TRS

Hitting back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over his controversial statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh launched salvos, stating that KCR's government is scared after witnessing PM Modi's popularity in the state and is, therefore, resorting to such statements.

Speaking to Republic TV over the same, the BJP leader also claimed that CM KCR has become desperate because of PM Modi's popularity in the state. Criticising his remarks against the Prime Minister, Tarun Chugh said,

"It is very wrong and shameful being a Chief Minister that he is using such words. He knows he is losing as he did nothing for the people, not even went to his office. His government's steering is in Owaisi's hands while the support of the people is with Modi ji who is bringing changes in their lives".

Notably, his reaction came after the Telangana Chief Minister, while speaking to the media, took a sharp dig at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that an "undeclared emergency" has been imposed under PM Modi's rule in the country as he called the BJP-led NDA government "corrupted".

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he claimed that "she was bold enough to declare an emergency back in the 70s, however, there is an undeclared emergency in India in the present time. KCR's comments came in the background of the recently made observations by the Supreme Court on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed as he was seen praising the judges for their views.

BJP hits out at Telangana CM KCR; says 'his political days will end soon'

Apart from BJP's Tarun Chugh, party leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy were also among the ones to slam the Telangana chief minister for his statements. Speaking to the media over this, Telangana BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay took a dig at KCR stating his political days will end soon as there are "many Eknath Shindes in TRS".

Asserting that the language used by the CM is "very shameful", he said, "You are a state Chief Minister who is saying that the BJP doesn’t have any strategy. If the BJP doesn’t have any strategy then how can it be in power in 18 states."

Further demanding an apology from KCR over his statements on Jogulamba, he said that it will bring an end to his political career and therefore he should apologise to the Hindus.

