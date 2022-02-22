'KCR Is Serial Backstabber': Congress Levels Big Charge Amid Telangana CM's Push For Unity

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's quest to bring the opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 LS polls remained elusive as Congress dubbed him a "serial backstabber". To buttress its claim, the party's Telangana unit posted a video of the TRS chief from March 3, 2018, in which he described PM Modi as his "best friend". Without specifically referring to any particular regional party, the Sonia Gandhi-led party contended that it was not possible to trust KCR amid his plan to forge a nationwide front against BJP.

In the old video, KCR was heard saying, "I have nothing against Mr. Modi. I have all respect for him. He is the Honourable Prime Minister of India. Another important thing I am telling you (media)- I am his best friend also. People hardly know what friendship is there between us, what kind of matters we discuss."

Commenting on this, Telangana campaign committee chairman Madhu Yakshi Goud claimed that he is the "Trojan Horse" of BJP. Taking to Twitter, he opined, Never ever again we will trust him. Telangana was formed due to efforts of several common people and Congress president, not KCR". It is worth noting that 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs in Telangana have joined TRS in the last 4 years thus deepening the fissures between the two parties. At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly.

KCR: "I have nothing against Modi. I'm Modi's best friend."



Never trust a KCR. He is a serial backstabber. pic.twitter.com/zCC7ADmU11 — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) February 21, 2022

KCR circumspect on Congress' role

In the last few weeks, the Telangana CM has also started attacking BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues and expressed willingness to unite parties. After his meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on February 20, he stressed, "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states".