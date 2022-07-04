KCR Just Wants To Make His Son CM, Not Concerned About Unemployed Youth: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the final day of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting, gave a clarion call to the people of Telangana to uproot the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state. Shah also stated that the Chief Minister KCR is not concerned about the unemployed youth and he only wants to make his son, KT Rama Rao the next CM of the state.

Addressing a public gathering on the final day of BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said, "KCR doesn’t care about your source of livelihood. He has no concern for the unemployed youth. He just wants to make his son the CM. KCR, the next turn is neither yours nor for your son. The next turn is meant for the BJP."

Claiming that there is neither development nor employment in Telangana, the BJP leader said, "As the country moves forward, Telangana is lagging behind. This does not bode well for the state. Uproot the TRS government. I appeal to everyone to give BJP a chance. We will fulfil all promises that TRS did not keep."

Telangana Govt's car with TRS, steering with Owaisi: Amit Shah

BJP's former president, Shah took a swipe at TRS and said that the government's 'Car' (TRS party symbol) is with the CM, however, it is being run by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Home Minister attacked the Telangana government and accused CM KCR of running the state on the directions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. "The election symbol of KCR is a 'Car', the government belongs to the 'Car', however, the steering is in the hands of Owaisi. Tell me, the state which is being run by communal forces like AIMIM's Owaisi, can they do the welfare of the common masses?", Shah said.

Adding further he said KCR did not celebrate "Telangana Vimchan din", because he is afraid of Owaisi. Shah also promised that if voted to power in the state, BJP will celebrate Liberation Day.

While addressing the people in Hyderabad, Amit Shah asked, ''Has the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ever paid a visit even once to the secretariat? and said, 'never, because a practitioner of tantric rituals has cautioned KCR, that he will lose power after visiting the secretariat.' "He doesn't have the right to become the CM if he goes by what a Tantric practitioner advises him," Shah further stated.