KCR Lambasts 'fascist' PM For 'deceiving People' Of Telangana; To Join Farmers' Protest

The war of words between the Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and Telangana BJP escalated on Monday, as the Telangana Chief Minister extended his attack on the Central government and BJP in a press conference. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief announced that the party will launch a protest against the Centre, from November 12 onwards, for not purchasing paddy from state farmers, and will organise Dharnas in all assembly constituencies of the state, along with the state farmers.

TRS to protest against BJP, demanding centre to procure Kharif paddy from Telangana

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao further urged the PM Modi-led government to procure entire Kharif paddy (parboiled rice) produced by farmers and blamed the Prime Minister for deceiving the people of the state.

The Telangana CM said, “We will protest every constituency next Friday and demand the central govt to purchase paddy. TRS will organise dharnas at all Assembly segment towns on Friday, 12th November, with lakhs of farmers demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif paddy produced in Telangana.”

CM Rao hit out at the Prime Minister for giving the Sileru project to Andhra Pradesh and deceiving the state of Telangana. CM KC Rao further added that he called PM Modi a 'fascist' for deceiving the people of his state. “PM Modi deceived Telangana people by giving the Sileru project to Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi has asked me, Did I call him a fascist. I told him yes, I said because you have deceived the people of Telangana,” Rao quipped.

China-India border & Anti-national Row

Retorting to the Telangana BJP’s allegations against him, Rao lashed out again at the Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay and said that despite being criticised yesterday, they continue to bluff the people today on the parboiled rice procurement issue.

On being termed as an anti-national by the state BJP leaders, the TRS chief responded, “I’m not anti-national when I support the BJP in the centre and when I don’t support them they brand me as an anti-national. Is BJP a factory for manufacturing anti-nationals? BJP also brands people as Urban Naxals, if they speak against them.”

He also cited Varun Gandhi & Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, who has criticised the BJP government on several issues. CM Rao said, “Is Varun Gandhi anti-national, is Meghalaya governor anti-national? I spoke about China sitting in Indian territory so they’re branding me as anti-national.”

CM Rao had earlier on Sunday accused the NDA government of not fighting China actively on the borders. He furthered his allegations on Monday and said that while China is preparing for war against India, India is busy fighting for castes. Telangana CM Rao added, “Earlier, China has constituted a committee to submit a report about possible threats to China from India. Committee submitted a report in three months stating that there’ll be no threat to China from India because people here are still fighting for castes.”

CM Rao takes a dig at the Centre on petrol, unemployment & migrant labourers

KC Rao pounced on the central government in connection with fuel prices and stated that the BJP government had spiked the cess over 16 times, and demanded that they should dismiss cess on petrol and diesel. “On petrol, you have increased unnecessary cess even when the international market value of crude oil is less. I’m asking a straight question to BJP to remove the complete cess levied on petrol and diesel. BJP has increased 16 times on petrol and diesel, but we haven’t increased single time,” Rao asserted.

He further charged the BJP government on providing jobs to the unemployed and said that while his government had provided employment to 1.35 lakh people and will be giving 70,000 more, the centre’s promise of providing 2 crore jobs stand unfulfilled. “Studies say the unemployment rate in TS is low and what about the centre and 2 crores jobs. Forget 2 crores jobs but many people lost their jobs,” the Telangana CM said. “You (BJP) left migrant labour to die during the COVID times not even rails were arranged. We stepped up and helped different states migrant labour to their states during the pandemic,” he further condemned the BJP.

Image: ANI, PTI